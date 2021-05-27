PVC Aadhaar Card Download: Step by Step Procedure

Aadhaar PVC Card: One of the most important documents is the Aadhaar card. The Aadhaar card number does not change, as everyone knows.

You can, however, change the photo, address, and phone number, among other things. Previously, if the card was lost or changed, a new Aadhaar card could be downloaded and printed from the Aadhaar website, but this is no longer feasible. In fact, UIDAI has recently stopped offering this service.

The new card will no longer be available for download from the Aadhaar website. You'll need to use different approaches to this. Let us now know how to modify any information or create a replacement card in the event that the Aadhaar card is lost.

In fact, in answer to a single-person inquiry concerning these rules, the Aadhaar help desk recently replied on Twitter. A Twitter user inquired, "Is it possible to reprint my Aadhaar card?"

To that, the official Twitter handle of Aadhar replied, "the service has now been stopped." According to the official handle, "Aadhaar reprint service has been discontinued."

Aadhaar PVC cards can be ordered online. If you want to keep the print in a flexible paper format, you can purchase it through e-Aadhaar.

To obtain an Aadhar PVC card, follow these steps: It is quite simple to create an Aadhaar PVC card.

To do so, first, go to the official website and select the PVC card link.

You can also check the status of your reprint by going to the website.

You will be prompted to provide details about your Aadhaar card here.

Following that, process yourself using an OTP.

Then you must pay the money and select an option, and it will be delivered to your home automatically.

The unique aspect of this card is that it is not simply a plastic card with a QR code on it. A hologram will also be present. All of this adds up to a highly high-tech card. This card is also very convenient to carry, and it is the most recent form of the Aadhaar card.