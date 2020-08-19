A heartbreaking video of a man crushing a stray dog under his car went viral on social media. Animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi took to her micro-blogging site and shared the video. She captioned the video as, "This is Gurinder Singh son of Harbans Singh village Dandupur, Kapurthala in Punjab. He is a breeder and seller of dogs for dog fights. This is what he does to dogs when they are no longer useful. This dog died after 30 minutes of being in excruciating pain." Here is the video.

Maneka Gandhi shared another video in which one could the dogs caged after using them for fight shows. She captioned the video as, "At night, he took all these dogs and threw them in the lake behind his house. One dog drowned and the others have been rescued by PFA. This man should go to jail."

Shalini a member of People For Animals(PFA), Amritsar said that, "A video was shared in our group which shows a person crushing a dog under a car. We wanted to find out the whereabouts of the person. The only evidence with us was the car number plate. Our team members found that the vehicle is registered in the name of Harbans Singh. His son had kept a number of dogs in small cages. He was not found at home. An FIR has been registered."

ASI Avtar Singh said that, "We have registered a case against the accused. We have no information about the dog. Action will be taken against the accused under the law."