CHANDIGARH: Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh Turns Chef For Olympic Winners, Check Out The Menu CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh who promised to host a dinner for the State Olympic medal winners will personally be cooking for them. He made this promise during a felicitation ceremony held for them last month after they returned from Tokyo.

The Chief Minister will be donning the chef’s hat and cooking for Tokyo Olympic medal winners including gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday.

As per a tweet by the CM's media advisor, Raveen Thukral, the menu includes lip-smacking dishes ranging from the local Patiala cuisine, pulao, lamb curry, chicken curry, aloo & Zarda rice. The Chief Minister will prepare each of these delicacies himself to keep his promise to Punjab Olympic medal winners at the dinner he's hosting for them tomorrow!" he tweeted on Tuesday. The dinner will be hosted at his farmhouse at Siswan in Mohali.

From Patiala cuisine to pulao, lamb, chicken, aloo & Zarda rice, CM @capt_amarinder will prepare each of these delicacies himself to keep his promise to Punjab Olympic medal winners (& Neeraj Chopra) at the dinner he’s hosting for them tomorrow!

(file pic) pic.twitter.com/X9iOF16N5m — Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPBCM) September 7, 2021

Amarinder Singh who has royal lineage is the son of Maharaja Sir Yadavindra Singh and Maharani Mohinder Kaur of Patiala belonging to the Phulkian dynasty. He has with him treasured recipes that are over 200 years old from the royal kitchens of Punjab and the medalists will be surely be treated to a royal fare…

