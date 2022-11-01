Bengaluru: Kannada movie icon Puneeth Rajkumar was posthumously conferred with Karnataka Ratna on the occasion of the 67th Karnataka Rajyotsava here on Tuesday. The late actor’s wife Ashwini accepted the honour.

Karnataka Ratna is a highest civilian honour given by the state of Karnataka. Film actors from South film industries Rajnikanth and Jr NTR joined the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as special guests to honour the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

Braving the rain, the award ceremony was attended by a large number of people and fans of the late Kannada super star. Addressing the gathering Rajnikanth wished everyone Karnataka Rajyotsava and said, “Everyone must live together in peace, harmony and happiness without the differences of caste and religion. I seek the blessings of Rajarajeshwari, Allah, and Jesus for that.”

Later, Jr NTR took the mic and addressed the audience in fluent Kannada. The Telugu star said he was not here as an actor but as a friend of Puneeth Kumar.

“Puneeth Rajkumar was a great human being. The wealth in his laughter cannot be found anywhere else. That’s why he’s called the king of the smile. That’s why he’s getting this award. But, don’t mistake me. According to me, Puneeth Rajkumar is the very definition of Karnataka Ratna,” Jr NTR said.

