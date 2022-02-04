Pune Under-Construction Building Collapse Kills Six Labourers

In a very tragic incident, at least five labourers were killed and many others injured after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed in the Yerwada area of Pune late Thursday night. According to the police officials, the incident took place sometime around 11 PM on February 3 when suddenly, 16-mm sized iron mesh that was made for laying slabs on basement parking of the building fell on 10 workers who were working at Shastrinagar area of Yerwada killing six labourers and trapping five or six more.

"Six people have died on spot, two are critically injured while three have suffered minor injuries. The primary report suggests that precautionary measures are not in place at this site," said Rohidas Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pune Police.

