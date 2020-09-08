Wearing of facial masks in public and workspace has been made compulsory to curb the spread of COVID-19. The dangerous coronavirus has changed the entire situation. People are living with new terms and conditions. In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, health specialists, police personnel, and many others have been emphasising the importance of hands germ-free, using sanitisers, and wearing of face masks.

It is a good practice to wash the masks with soap and water and dry them. One should not share face masks with others.

Pune Police shared the same message with a rather creative Twitter post. In the post, one could see four face masks, each left to dry on a rope with space in between them. Pune Police's post used the Nirma jingle twist. On the masks, it is written, 'Hema, Rekha, Jaya and Sushma'. The detergent brand uses the same line in its advertisement.

Pune Police captioned the post as, "Hang out your masks to dry, not your safety. Do not accidentally share masks." They used the hashtags #SabkiSafetyKeLiye #UseYourOwnMask #OnGuardAgainstCorona.

Earlier, Mumbai Police shared a post which shows the right and wrong way to wear a mask. Here is the post.

India's coronavirus caseload increased to 42,80,422 on Tuesday with 75,809 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,133 fatalities took the death toll to 72,775. Now, India has become the world's second most affected country with coronavirus pandemic after the United States, surpassing Brazil.