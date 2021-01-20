Pune Eatery's 2-in-1 Offer: Eat Mega Thali To Win A Bullet Bike

Great news for Foodies and Enfield Bullet bike lovers ! There's a two-in-one offer where you get to eat a Thali... and win a Royal Enfield Bike for eating it. We heard of 'Dinner and a show', but this one is dinner and a bike.

A Pune eatery named 'Hotel Shivraj' is offering a brand new Royal Enfield Bullet bike if you polish off their 'Bullet Thali' as per thier food challenge thrown in.

The Bullet Thali consists of over 12 dishes made with mutton and fish. Once you dare finish eating it,the bike Bullet is all yours, they say. The Bullet is worth Rs 1.65 lakhs and the Thali is worth Rs 2,500.

The only hitch is that you have to complete eating the platter in under 60 minutes.

Located in Vadgaon Maval, Hotel Shivraj is apparently renowned for these interesting contests. They pride themselves as India's Biggest Special Thali System and have served the Ravan Thali, Bakasur Thali and Sarkar Thali.

This humongous Bullet Thali consists of typical Maharashtrian dishes like surmai fry, pomfret, prawn biryani, sol kadi, chicken sukka, dry mutton, mutton masala and more.

There are only five Bullet bikes for this competition so if you have the 'guts' pun intended, to accept this epic challenge, it's time to take the next train or plane and head to Pune where Hotel Shivraj is located. The address as per their Instagram page- reads as Punawale Chowk, Near Ravet Bridge.