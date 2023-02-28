Pulwama Terrorist Killed in Encounter at Awantipora

A Hizb Mujahideen terrorist who killed a Kashmiri Pandit guard two days ago was shot dead in an encounter at Awantipora in the early hours of Tuesday.

Kashmir ADGP stated that bank guard Sanjay Sharma's death had been avenged with the killing of the Hizb terrorist.

“The killed terrorist has been identified as Aqib Mustaq Bhat of Pulwama (A category). He initially worked for Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit, but later joined The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit of the Lashkar-e-Taiba," he added.

Meanwhile, two Indian Army soldiers were hurt in an encounter in Kashmir's Awantipora.

It is learnt that, on a tip off, a team of security forces and Army launched a joint cordon and search operation on Padgampora area of Awantipora.

The Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted stating 'Encounter has started at Padgampora Awantipora in Pulwama district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow'

Later, it emerged that a terrorist had been killed in an encounter. However, his body is yet to be retrieved. The soldiers were injured when the security forces opened fire at the hidding terrorists in the suspected area of Kashmir.