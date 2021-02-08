Puducherry Man's Open Offer On Facebook To Kill PM Modi For 5 Crores Lands Him In Jail

A 43 year old man from Puducherry made a Facebook post stating that he is ready to kill PM Modi if anyone paid him Rs. 5 crore. This post has gone viral and police have arrested him. The accused Sathyanandam said that, "Modiye poda thayar Rs.5 crore kodukka Yaar thayaar” (Ready to kill Modi who is ready to pay Rs.5 crore)."He was a resident of Aryankuppam village and a real estate business man.

Puducherry police arrested Sathyanandam after a car driver informed police about the post that Satyanandam has made on Facebook. He also shared many posts dishonouring other leaders in an attempt to instigate communal violence.

After his arrest, he was produced infront of a local court which remanded him to judicial custody. He has now been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (1) and 505 (2) for making statement conducing to public mischief and statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill- will between classes.

Last year, a man has been arrested on charges of issuing death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has been identified as Anwar, a resident of Peruvai. He posted messages online against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).