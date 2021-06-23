PUC 2 Grading May Affect COMEDK-UGET Applicants

Earlier it was reported that the Karnataka Board Exams for the 2nd year Pre University Course(PUC) 2021 have been cancelled. On June 4, Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar announced the pending Karnataka SSLC and PUC Exams 2021. As the situation in Karnataka was not good for the past few months, this decision was taken so that the kids do not fall at the risk of contracting the virus.

But even when the cancellation of exams might have brought relief to the students, there is something else that they are worried about. According to the latest update, the Department of Pre-University Education planned on only grading the PUC 2. If this happens, the students who were aiming for engineering seats through the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMED-K) will have a problem.

This is because of the eligibility criteria set by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Any student who wants admission into undergraduate engineering courses must have scored 45% and above in PUC 2/Class 12. Only then, they will get a ranking in the COMED-K entrance test.

Although the education department decided to pass everyone, they said the allocation of grades will be one later. The students will face problems during score-based rank allocation. The application for COMEDK-UGET 2021 has already started. The last date for submission will be July 31 with the test to take place on September 14.

“Currently there is no issue for students to submit their applications and appear for the test. But at the time of allotting ranks, we will not consider grading until the AICTE modifies the eligibility criteria,” said S Kumar, executive secretary of COMED-K.

Every year, over one lakh students apply for the COMEDK-UGET.