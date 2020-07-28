With PUBG Mobile standing is one of the most popular games played on smartphones. However, since it is abuzz that the video game is under the scanner from the Central government and it is considered to be banned in India, you may want to keep other alternatives ready.

Here are some of the PUBG's Competitors:

Call of Duty: Mobile

This game resonates with many as they have played it in their childhood. Among one of the first FPS games, Call of Duty has over 10 years of legacy. In its Mobile version, it comes with small twist. Just like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite 100, players jump on to a familiar battlefield with identifiable guns and characters. To add to it, the graphics are also great.

Fortnite

Very similar to PUBG Mobile, Fortnite is also a good option. The base structure behind the game is similar to that of PUBG Mobile, where 100 players jump off on to a battlefield to fight it out and the last player standing is the winner. Players are also required to build up structures for strategic play. This is also a great option to play, if PUBG stands banned.

Battlelands Royale

The video game Battlelands Royale is a third-person battle royale shooter. Compared to other games, it is smaller in all ways, from size to battlefield.

A total of 32 players jump off on to a battlefield to battle it out for three-five minutes. It is said that the game is more aggressive than PUBG Mobile.

Garena Free Fire

This game is also similar to PUBG. But it adds a twist to the game and is also easier to play compared to PUBG Mobile due to easier recoil correction and saves. Garena Free Fire game's small intricacies of the game make it fun to play.

Knives Out

Knives Out is a live-action game and the gameplay is similar to that of PUBG. A total of 100 players jump off onto a battlefield from choppers and start fighting the moment they touch the ground, but within a few minutes of starting it gets paced up very fast. This makes it difficult to keep a track of the game. This might be due to smaller maps and a higher body count.