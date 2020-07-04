Is there any need to tell about how youngsters are going gaga over PUBG Mobile? Obviously, a big No. Most of the students have been addicted to the game 'PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds' or PUBG Mobile. In a very shocking incident, a teenager from Punjab has spent nearly Rs. 16 lakh from his parents' accounts to make in-app purchases and upgrading while playing the game. According to the reports, the 17-year-old had access to three bank accounts and spent the amount saved for his father's medical expenses. It is learned that the teenager used to upgrade his PUBG Mobile account. He had not only purchased upgrades for his mobile but also made in-app purchases for his teammates as well.

The incident came to light when the parents of the teenagers have received the bank statements and they have realised that their son had spent almost Rs. 16 lakh. The father of the teenager who didn't want to be named, told Tribune India that he is working as a government employee and was posted elsewhere; the teenager stays with his mother and he used his mother's mobile to do all the transactions and later would delete the message about the amount debited from the account. The teenager also used to transfer the money from one bank account to another so that he can't be caught. The boy said that he is using the mobile for studies but he used the entire time to play the game. The father of the teenager asserted that, "I just can’t let him sit idle at home and cannot give him a mobile phone even for studying. He is working at a scooter repair shop so that he realises how hard it is to earn money.”

Meanwhile, Sensor Tower's study reported that Tencent's PUBG Mobile witnessed over $226 million (roughly Rs. 1,668 crores) consumer spending in May. The company saw a huge global revenue gains in the first half of this year, taking its lifetime collection to $3 billion ( roughly Rs. 22,457 crores). Several instances have occurred in the past where violence was recorded allegedly due to 'PUBG' addiction.