PT Usha In Trouble After Cheating Case Filed in Kerala

Based on a complaint filed by former athlete, Jemma Joseph, the Kozhikode police in Kerala filed a case against India's golden girl PT Usha and six other members of a construction business for cheating and dishonesty.

Jemma, filed a complaint alleging that she paid a fee for the building of a house, but the property was not finished on time as promised.

According to IANS, Jemma filed a complaint with Vellayil police, who submitted it to Kozhikode Police Chief AV George for a thorough investigation. The issue was also brought before the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority by the complainant.

Jemma said in her complaint that she paid Rs 46 lakhs to Usha for a flat and was told that the building would be finished on schedule. The apartment was not finished, and neither was the construction company willing to refund the money. When the complainant approached the builders, they claimed that PT Usha was responsible for repaying the money, but the former national athlete refused to do so.

As a result, on Friday, the police filed a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (cheating and dishonesty) and stated that an investigation will begun soon. The action was conducted based on information provided by the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority.