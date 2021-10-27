Protect Lakhimpur Kheri Case Witnesses: Supreme Court Tells UP Govt

New Delhi: The Supreme Court ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to provide safety to witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, in which eight persons were killed during a farmers' protest, including four farmers.

The Uttar Pradesh government, represented by senior counsel Harish Salve and Garima Prasad, was urged by a bench led by Chief Justice N V Ramana to record the testimony of additional relevant witnesses before judicial magistrates under section 164 of the CrPC.

The bench, which also included justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said, "We direct the District judge concerned to delegate the responsibility of recording of evidence under section 164 of the CrPC to the nearest judicial magistrates available.” The court directed Salve to communicate its concerns to forensic labs and experts in charge of preparing reports on the incident's technological evidence.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court reprimanded the government on October 20 for allowing the investigation into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence to continue on for so long, stating the court was getting the impression that the state police was dragging its feet, and also ordered the safety of witnesses.