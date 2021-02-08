Propose Day 2021: Best Wishes, Quotes, Whatsapp, Facebook Messages For Your Dear Ones

The 'Valentine's Week' has started and today is celebrated as 'Propose Day'. The first day in the Valentine's Week is Rose Day. Make this day special for your dear ones by proposing in the cutest way. If you don't know how to propose, take some inspiration from these adorable messages.

"You're not someone I want to be with, you are someone I can't be without. Stay in my life forever."

"When I looked into your eyes, I didn’t see just you, I saw my today, my tomorrow, and my future for the rest of my life. I love you; will you be mine forever?"

"No poem, no fancy word, I just want the world to know, That I love you with all my heart"

"Undeniably, love is the truest feeling, and being loved by someone is the best thing in this world. Happy propose day!"

"Love is nothing but the radiation of your subjectivity. The one and only condition to love someone unconditionally are, first, love yourself immensely. Happy propose day sweetheart!"

"I want to be your shining sun, I want to be your twinkling start, I want to be your gleaming moon, and I want to feel myself in your every breath. Happy propose day darling!"

"Though I have millions of things to say, right now I only want to say one thing; will you give me the honour to be the love of your life? Happy propose day sweetie!"

"Be it sunshine or utter darkness, I promise you to never leave your hand in any condition. Happy propose day angel!"

"People say love is blind. I say, true love, enlightens a person, not bind him/her. Happy propose day to the most beautiful girl in the world!"

"True love can only be understood in silence. And I understand your silence more than anyone else in this world. Happy propose day boyfriend/girlfriend!"

"As long as you are standing beside me, I don’t give a damn about what others think. Thank you for holding my hand and standing beside me all the time. Happy propose day to my beautiful girlfriend."

"You, I, and every other living being on this planet are interconnected to each other in different ways. Therefore, you should have a loving attitude toward everything. Happy propose day sweetheart!"

"Hey gorgeous, I want to spend the rest of my life with you, loving you, caring for you, and make you feel like a prince/princess. Happy propose day to my boyfriend/girlfriend to be!"