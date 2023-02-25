Promote Empathy in Educational Institutions: CJI on IIT Bombay Student Suicide Case

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over the recent alleged suicides by students, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that incidents of suicides from marginalised communities are becoming common.

Chandrachud said his heart goes out to the affected families. The Chief Justice of India made these remarks during the convocation address at the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) in Hyderabad on Saturday.

“Only recently I read about the suicide of a Dalit student at IIT Bombay. It reminded me about the suicide of an Adivasi student in National Law University in Odisha last year,” Chandrachud said while referring to an IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki from Gujarat who allegedly died by suicide on February 12.

Justice Chandrachud said judges should take lead and push for social change outside the court rooms as well. He wondered where the educational institutions were going wrong. The issue of discrimination is directly linked to the lack of empathy in educational institutions, he said.

“In these instances, incidents of suicides from marginalised communities are becoming common. These numbers are not just statistics. They are stories sometimes of centuries of struggle,” Justice Chandrachud added.

