Projects Worth Rs 85,576 crore Sanctioned Under Sagarmala To Benefit North Andhra Region

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mansukh L Mandaviya stated that North Andhra region in Andhra Pradesh has the lion's share of the ambitious Sagarmala project launched by the Central Government. The Minister on Monday while replying to a question by YSRCP parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy said that 40 of the total projects have reached the Northern Andhra districts, including Visakhapatnam. Mandaviya said 92 projects under the Sagarmala projects were sanctioned at a cost of Rs 85,576 crore.

He said works on 29 projects worth Rs 51,000 crore was underway and 35 projects worth Rs 8,945 crore were in various stages of completion.

The projects at the Vizag port were being done under the aegis of the Vizag Port Trust.

The extension of the port connectivity road from Sheelanagar in Vizag to the Anakapalle–Anandapuram NH-16 bypass road has been approved by the National Highways Authority of India at an estimated cost of ₹2,352 crore

Projects under consideration are:

Gangavaram Port to VPT four-lane coastal road project and construction of a flyover from the Sea Horse junction (Old Town) to the dock area.

A 4-lane road from the Gangavaram Port to Atchutapuram SEZ.

Widening of the Gangavaram Port–Gajuwaka NH-16 from the existing four-lane to a six-lane road.

-Development works on the Centre of Excellence in Maritime Shipbuilding in Visakhapatnam completed at a cost of ₹574 crore.

-Approval for the development of a four-lane road from the Outer Harbour to the Convent junction at a cost of ₹500 crore.

-The Hope Island in Kakinada developed as an eco-tourism circuit of world-class standards.

-DPR being prepared for construction of a fishing harbour in Nellore district at an estimated cost of ₹242 crore.

-A new port is being developed by the GMR Group at an estimated cost of ₹2,123 crore in the Kakinada SEZ.

-A jetty is being constructed at Bhavani Island in Vijayawada at a cost of ₹22 crore.