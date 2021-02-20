UP Professor Flirts With Student On WhatsApp, Chat Goes Viral

Uttar Pradesh: A WhatsApp chat between a professor at a university in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and a student has gone viral. "Your nose is cute. Who will refuse friendship with a beautiful girl like you?" a message sent to the girl read. Meerut District Magistrate K Balaji has sought a response from the university in seven days and students have demanded FIR against him.

The Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) professor in Meerut assured the girl student about admission as he flirts with her on WhatsApp. Meerut DM K Balaji has taken note of the matter.

An alleged chat between a professor and a girl student has gone viral raising eyebrows in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. "Your nose is cute. Who will refuse friendship with a beautiful girl like you? You should lose weight a little. But you look good even if fat. Why don't you change your display picture (DP)? The long nose makes someone attractive," these were the chat excerpts that raised eyebrows among students and district administration officials.

The so-called WhatsApp chat took place between a campus professor of Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) and an M.Phil aspirant, according to a report in a local newspaper. The professor, who is said to be unmarried, was allegedly chatting with the student who was reportedly seeking his advice for preparing for the entrance exam possibly for M.Phil admission.

The DP of the professor on the chat screenshot confirmed that the matter is related to the campus professor of CCS University. When the student asked the teacher for references of books for preparation, the professor allegedly said that she will get through indicating that she will easily get admission without any exam hassle. It is believed that the girl student was aspiring to get admission to M.Phil.

Critics have raised questions about the professor's flirting behavior and said his assurance pointed to some kind of setting or bribery or sexual favor for admission to the university. Questions are also raised on whether teachers were flirting with students in the name of helping them in admissions.

Meanwhile, Meerut District Magistrate K Balaji has taken cognizance of the matter and sought a response from the CCS University's Registrar within seven days.

The students also alleged that the said professor is trying to cover up the matter and claimed to have a recording of the same. Students have demanded the setting up of a committee to probe the incident. University students have also demanded an FIR against the professor in question. Students said the professor's behavior was shameful.