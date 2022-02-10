NEW DELHI: Dalip Singh Rana, aka 'The great Khali' who is knownn for his exploits in the World Wrestling Entertainment, joined the BJP on Thursday. He said that's was impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work for the country's development and decided to join the Saffron Party.

A former Police official in Punjab, he joined the party at its headquarters in the presence of Union minister Jitendra Singh and its general secretary Arun Singh.

It may be recollected that Khali had lent his support to the year-long farmers' agitation against the three farm reform laws, now repealed. Jitendra Singh said Khali is a man of nationalist ideology whose heart remained in India wherever he lived.

Khali said India has got a good prime minister in Modi and that he joined the BJP and he wanted to be part of the exercise for the country's development.

Also Read: State Elections 2022: BJP May Retain Its Domination in Manipur and Goa