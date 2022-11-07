Una (Himachal Pradesh): Taking a swipe at BJP's "double engine" government in Himachal Pradesh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the saffron party probably forgot to fill fuel in it. The BJP leaders frequently use double-engine term in their election rallies to refer to the party ruling in the Centre and in the state.

Days before assembly elections in the BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh, Priyanka is leading an electoral campaign in the state. Addressing a public meeting here, Priyanka targeted the Jai Ram Thakur government over unemployment and the old pension scheme issues.

“The BJP leaders come and say 'vote for us, you will get a double engine government', where were they for five years, it (double engine) was there for the last five years also, probably they forgot to fill fuel in the engine,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

In an oblique reference to PM Narendra Modi’s recent remark for likening the change in government to changing medicines which neither helps in curing the ailment nor benefits anyone, she said people are being told that they are sick and must keep having the old medicine.

Priyanka appealed to the people of Himachal Pradesh to vote for a change and said if Congress is voted to power it will provide jobs to 1 lakh unemployed youth and restore the old pension scheme.

“Why were these posts not filled up. We will take a decision to give 1 lakh jobs in our first cabinet. They (BJP) say this is not possible, how did we manage to do it in Chhattisgarh. Today the unemployment rate is the lowest in that state because our government has given five lakh jobs in the last three years,” she added.

