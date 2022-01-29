Privilege Committee to Meet on MP Raghurama Krishnamraju Disqualification Petition

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has ordered hearing of a petition related to the disqualification of Narasapuram MP Raghuram Krishnaraja.

It is known that YSRCP had complained that Raghuram was involved in anti-party activities.

The complaint lodged by YSRCP Chief Whip Margani Bharat was forwarded to the Lok Sabha Speaker Privilege Committee. He directed the Privilege Committee to conduct a speedy inquiry into Raghuram Krishnaraja's disqualification petition and submit a preliminary report.

The Privilege Committee will meet on February 3. This topic is likely to come up for discussion at the meeting.