Privilege Committee to Meet on MP Raghurama Krishnamraju Disqualification Petition

Jan 29, 2022, 12:22 IST
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has ordered hearing of a petition related  to the disqualification of Narasapuram MP Raghuram Krishnaraja. 
It is known that YSRCP had complained that Raghuram was involved in anti-party activities. 

The complaint lodged by YSRCP Chief Whip Margani Bharat was forwarded to the Lok Sabha Speaker Privilege Committee. He directed the Privilege Committee to conduct a speedy inquiry into Raghuram Krishnaraja's disqualification petition and submit a preliminary report.

The Privilege Committee will meet on February 3. This topic is likely to come up for discussion at the meeting.


