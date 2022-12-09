Private Member’s Bill on Uniform Civil Code Introduced in Rajya Sabha Amid Din

New Delhi: Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha on Friday opposed the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020 in the Upper House. The controversial bill has been introduced as a private member bill in the Rajya Sabha which envisages a collection of laws to protect the personal rights of all citizens without considering religion.

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena moved for leave to introduce the Bill in the Upper House. The private member’s Bill that seeks to provide for a panel to prepare a Uniform Civil Code. The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020 seeks to provide for the constitution of the national inspection and investigation committee for preparation of a Uniform Civil Code and its implementation throughout India and for matters connected therewith during the private member's business.

The private member’s Bill was opposed by the RS members from the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Trinamool Congress. The Opposition members said the bill will ‘destroy’ the social fabric and unity in diversity in the country. They also demanded the withdrawal of the Bill, however, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called for division and the motion for introduction of the Bill was passed with 63 votes in favour and 23 against it.

#UniformCivilCode BJP Rajasthan MP Dr. Kirorimal Meena (@DrKirodilalBJP) seeks to introduce private members' Bill in #RajyaSabha to implement Uniform Civil Code. pic.twitter.com/tiARXsEDAY — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 9, 2022

Later in the day, the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Repeal Bill, 2022, and Bill to repeal the Waqf Act, 1995 will be tabled. Harnath Singh Yadav will introduce a Bill to repeal the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 and Bill to repeal the Waqf Act, 1995.

