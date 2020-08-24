DHANBAD: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took to his Twitter and shared the photo of a person in handcuffs consuming alcohol inside a COVID-19 ward. The man was identified as Shantu Gupta who was arrested on charges of extortion. A photo of Shantu sitting inside the COVID-19 ward at the central hospital of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) in Dhanbad and sipping alcohol has been widely circulated on social media. In the image, one could see food items placed in front of him. A photo of Gupta showing off the liquor bottle went viral online. Here is the tweet made by Hemant Soren.

Police confirmed that Shantu Gupta is a resident of Shiv Colony Katras. An FIR has been filed against him for extorting money from an elderly couple. He was found guilty of eve-teasing, as well. After his arrest, Gupta tested positive for coronavirus and he was admitted to the central hospital of BCCL, which was converted to a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

Hospital authorities said that they are unable to understand how Gupta managed to bring alcohol and food items inside the COVID-19 ward amid high security. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has now ordered Umashankar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Dhanbad, to investigate the case and take action against those who were responsible for the irregularity.

A couple of days ago, three persons were arrested by the Krushnaprasad police after they allegedly consumed alcohol inside a temporary COVID-19 isolation ward.

