Printing of New Rs 2,000 Notes Stopped from 2019, Says RTI Reply

Kolkata: Post demonetisation Rs 2,000 notes were ubiquitous and the note also bothered many as getting a change was a herculean task for the people. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had introduced the Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes after the Central government announced the demonetisation move.

An RTI application filed by news agency IANS revealed that no new Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes were printed during 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22. The Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran (P) Ltd revealed that zero number of Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes were printed in these years.

According to the RTI reply, Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran (P) Ltd printed 3,542.991 million pieces of Rs 2,000 notes in the financial year 2016-17, which drastically came down to 111.507 million notes in 2017-18 and was further reduced to 46.690 million notes in 2018-19.

The Central government in its reply in the Parliament on August 1 had said that the number of fake currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination seized in the country as per NCRB data increased substantially between 2016 and 2020, from 2,272 to 2,44,834 pieces.

(With IANS inputs)

