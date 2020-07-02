NEW DELHI: After the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to shut his account on Chinese social media Weibo in tune with his government's 'digital surgical strikes' on China. PM Modi has deleted his account on Sina Weibo.

Sina Weibo, which is popularly known as 'China's Twitter' or 'China's answer to Twitter', said it has deleted Modi's account on the request of the Indian embassy as tensions between the two countries continue amid border clashes.

PM Modi is one of the foreign leaders with a Weibo account. Even Justin Trudeau of Canada, Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom and Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela use this Weibo account.

Earlier, PM Modi mentioned the birth dates of Chinese President Xi Jinping along with Premier Li Keqiang and conveyed his birthday wishes to them on Weibo.

But the Chinese government always keeps the personal details of leaders very private and doesn't reveal them to the public.

Along with that, all the Chinese leaders are rarely active on social media platforms as they have even banned foreign social l media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter in their country.

PM Modi posted first time on Sina Weibo in 2015 during his first visit to China even though he is a infrequent user of the Weibo Modi has more than 200,000 followers for 100 posts in the account before it was shut.

Sina Weibo had announced the closure of PM Modi's account on Wednesday.

