NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Today, June 30 at 4 PM. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted on Monday night, over PM Modi addressing the nation today.

PM Modi likely to speak about the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops along Line of Actual Control in the Galway Valley of Ladakh, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed on June 15.

Along with the border clashes, PM likely to speak about the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and the phase 2 unlock which will begin from July 1.

The Union Home Ministry had already issued guidelines for unlock 2 on Monday night, June 29.

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 29, 2020



The central government has also announced its decision of banning 59 Chinese mobile applications including TikTok, UC Browser, file sharing app ShareIt, and CamScanner in India on Monday night.

This is the sixth time that PM mode is addressing the nation after the COVID-19 spread in the country.

Modi had last addressed the nation on May 12 during which he had announced a Rs 20-lakh-crore financial package to boost the economy which was worst affected by COVID-19 lockdown.

In "Mann ki Baat" on Sunday, speaking about border clashes Modi had praised the soldiers and said India has given a befitting reply to China who cast an evil eye on our territory in Ladakh.

Modi urged people to stay vigilant in the unlock phase and protect themselves from COVID-19, and take all the precautions to protect themselves from getting infected with coronavirus.

In his video conference with Chief Ministers, PM Modi also suggested all the CMs to think about phase 2 of unlocking, which is mandatory to boost the economy which is worst affected by COVID-19 lockdown.