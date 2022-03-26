Prices Of Paracetamol And Other Essential Medicines Prices Increase By 10.7% From April

The usage of Paracetamol has been increased a lot due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the consumers have to pay more on Paracetamol. Yes! What you read is right! The cost of Paracetamol and other essential medicines has been increased by 10.7%.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority of India on Friday announced an increase of 10.7 percent change in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for the calendar year 2021 over the corresponding period in 2020.

The prices of nearly 800 medicines on the National List of Essential Medicines are going to increase by 10.7 percent from April 1.

"Based on the WPI data provided by the office of the Economic Advisor, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the annual change in WPI works out as 10.76607% during the calendar year 2021 over the corresponding period in 2020," the NPPA notice said.

"This is brought to the notice of all concerned for further action as per the provisions of Drugs (Price Control) Order, 2013," it added.

