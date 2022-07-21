NEW DELHI: The counting of votes commenced at 11 am in the Parliament House on Thursday. After the first round of counting the NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is leading with 540 of the 748 votes of the MPs, while Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha has received 208 votes after the first round of counting, Rajya Sabha Secretary General and Returning Officer P C Mody said on Thursday.

Votes of 15 MPs were declared invalid. Each MP is having a vote value of 700 and Murmu received a total of 5,23,600 votes which is 72.19 percent of the total valid MP votes. On the other hand, Sinha's total vote value stood at 1,45,600, which is 27.81 percent of the total valid votes

The counting for the second round of votes of the MLAs has begun and the final results will be declared at 4 pm today.The counting is underway in Room No 63 in Parliament House where only counting officers, officials deployed to assist the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, candidates and one authorised representative of each candidate, observers appointed by the Election Commission and media persons with valid passes are allowed to enter into the counting hall. The new President of India will take oath on July 25 who will succeed Ram Nath Kovind.

