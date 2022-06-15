Presidential Poll: Last Date For Nomination Is June 29

President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure at the office will end on July 24, 2022, and an election to fill the position of the 16th President of India will be held on July 18. The polls will witness 4,809 electors, including MPs and MLAs, voting to elect President Kovind’s successor.

"The ECI has fixed the schedule for the election of the office of the President of India. The notification for the election will be issued on June 15, the last date for nomination is scheduled for June 29, while the polls are to be held on July 18. The counting of the votes, if needed, shall be done on July 21. The commission has decided to maintain all Covid precautions and protocols on polling day" Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference in New Delhi.

The nominations for the Presidential Poll will start on June 15 and the last date for filing nominations is June 29. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 30 and the last date for withdrawing nominations is July 2.

According to the reports, the ruling BJP is trying to make the elections a unanimous one and the saffron party is in talks with Congress and other parties. BJP President JP Nadda and Union minister Rajnath Singh to hold consultations with different political parties, including those in the Opposition, on the President’s election.

