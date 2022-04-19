Jhunjhunu: In a tragic road accident, ten members of a family were killed as the jeep they were travelling in collided into a stationed tractor trolley in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. According to the police, eight people were also injured in the road accident which occured at 1 pm near Leela ki Dhani on the Jhunjhunu-Gudha Godji highway.

Out of the total eight injured, four are undergoing treatment at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur while the remaining were shifted to BDK Hospital. Police said the victims were returning after offering prayers at a temple in the Lohargal area.

“Ten members of a family travelling in a jeep were killed and eight others injured when the vehicle rammed into a stationary tractor trolley,” Jhunjhunu SP Pradeep Mohan Sharma

President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Governor Kalraj MIshra, and former CM Vasundhara Raje expressed grief over the incident. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow in these words, ''Anguished by the tragic accident in Jhunjhunu. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,'' the PMO tweeted quoting him.

Anguished by the tragic accident in Jhunjhunu. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 19, 2022

The deceased have been identified as Sumer (50), his wife Rajbala (45), their two sons Naresh (16) and Rahul (16). Others killed were Manohar (50), Savitri (45), Kailash (35), Bhanwarlal (35), Karmveer (20), Balbeer (20) and Arpit (15)

