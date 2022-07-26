New Delhi: Kargil Vijay Diwas is being celebrated across India on Tuesday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had declared victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistan on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh. Rich tributes were paid to the soldiers who laid down their lives protecting our borders during Kargil War.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid their tributes to soldiers who fought the 1999 war with Pakistan on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The newly-elected President described the Vijay Diwas a ‘symbol of extraordinary valor’. Murmu said she “bows down” to all the “brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India.” She further said that all the countrymen will be “indebted to the soldiers and their family members”.

कारगिल विजय दिवस हमारे सशस्त्र बलों की असाधारण वीरता, पराक्रम और दृढ़ संकल्प का प्रतीक है। भारत माता की रक्षा के लिए अपने प्राण न्योछावर करने वाले सभी वीर सैनिकों को मैं नमन करती हूं। सभी देशवासी, उनके और उनके परिवारजनों के प्रति सदैव ऋणी रहेंगे। जय हिन्द! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2022

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the bravehearts who achieved the height of valour in the defence of the motherland.

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of 'Maa Bharati'. On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland. Jai Hind,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

कारगिल विजय दिवस मां भारती की आन-बान और शान का प्रतीक है। इस अवसर पर मातृभूमि की रक्षा में पराक्रम की पराकाष्ठा करने वाले देश के सभी साहसी सपूतों को मेरा शत-शत नमन। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/wIHyTrNPMU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2022

Meanwhile, all three service chiefs, Army chief General Manoj Pande, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari laid wreaths at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

