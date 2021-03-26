President Kovind Treated At Army Hospital After Chest Discomfort
President Ram Nath Kovind fell ill on Friday and was immediately rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest discomfort. He is currently being treated at the Army (R&R) Hospital. Doctors said that the president's condition is stable.
The Army hospital authorities stated in the Health bulletin that he is undergoing some regular check-up and is under observation. "President Ram Nath Kovind visited Army Hospital (R&R) due to chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up. His condition is stable," said the army hospital.
Also Read: Two More National Highways Sanctioned For Telangana