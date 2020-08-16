President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the former prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary today at 'Sadaiv Atal', the memorial of Vajpayee. Here is the video.

#WATCH Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu & Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay tribute to former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee, on his death anniversary today at 'Sadaiv Atal' - the memorial of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. pic.twitter.com/pIaYOZFIMZ — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

Modi took to his Twitter and shared a video with a caption, “Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress." Here is the tweet.

Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress. pic.twitter.com/ZF0H3vEPVd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020

Amit Shah posted the tribute on Twitter in Hindi which roughly translates to, "Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji was the voice of patriotism and Indian culture. He was a dedicated politician as well as a skilled organiser who played an important role in the foundation and growth of the BJP and inspired millions of workers to serve the country."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on his micro-blogging site, "I bow to former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his Punya tithi. His tremendous contribution towards public life and India’s development will always be cherished. His vision for India will continue to inspire the coming generations."

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25th, 1924 in Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh. He was the first-ever person to become the Prime Minister of India from BJP.

He served as India’s prime minister three times, briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and then for a full five-year term between 1999 and 2004. He was one of the prominent writers and penned many poems.

He was a believer in national development. During the Kargil War, we have seen his statesmanship and great fighting spirit. After 2004, Vajpayee retired from active politics owing to his health condition. Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at the AIIMS in Delhi after a prolonged illness.