President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said we need to empower daughters to make them self-reliant so they could achieve their aspirations. In his message on the eve of International Women's Day, Kovind said today in a continuously changing world, Indian women are making a significant impact in their personal and social lives as well in the national arena. ''They are also playing an important role in the development process of our country. It is important to empower our daughters to make them self-reliant. It would enable them to achieve their aspirations even while fulfilling their responsibilities vis-à-vis their family, society, and nation,'' he said.

As part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the week-long celebrations of International Women's Day started on 1st March 2022 in New Delhi will culminate on 8th March 2022 with President of India Ram Nath Kovind conferring Nari Shakti Puraskar for the years 2020 and 2021 at a special ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. In all, 28 awards (14 each for the years 2020 and 2021) will be presented to 29 individuals in recognition of their exceptional work in rendering distinguished services towards the empowerment of women, especially vulnerable and marginalized women.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the award ceremony for the year 2020 could not be held in 2021. On this occasion, the Prime Minister of India will also be having an interactive session with the Awardees to applaud their efforts and to inspire the masses to work for and excel in areas relating to women empowerment.

It may be recalled, 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' is an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development to acknowledge the exceptional contribution made by individuals and institutions, to celebrate women as game changers and catalysts of positive change in society.