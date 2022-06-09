President Election 2022 Date Schedule Out

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the date and schedule for the Presidential Elections 2022 on Thursday. The ECI panel announced that the voting for the election for the 16th President of India will be held on July 18 and the results will be announced on July 21. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the schedule for the Presidential Elections in a press conference.

Candidates can file their nominations by June 26 after which the poll body will assess if there is any need to conduct the voting process, he said.He also explained how the polls will be conducted and the voting will be done by a secret ballot.

The CEC said that 4,809 members of the electoral college comprising MPs and MLAs are set to elect the successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind.

Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha will be the Returning Officer.

The Priority Vote must be cast with the pen given by the Electoral Commission and voting with a different pen is invalid, he said.

Nominated MPs do not have the right to vote.

MLCs also do not have the right to vote.

Only members of the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Assembly have the right to vote

New members will also have the opportunity to vote as soon as the results of the Rajya Sabha elections, which are currently underway are declared.

MPs must vote in the Parliament building and MLAs in the Assembly premises.

The permission to vote at a place convenient to them would be given only after taking prior permission ten days before.

Political parties should not issue any whip on voting

COVID protocol will be followed in the Presidential elections and the counting of votes will be held in Delhi ,the CEC stated while announcing the election schedule and process.

So far no political party has named its choice for the top constitutional post

Check out the Schedule for the Presidential Elections for 2022 here:

President Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure will end on July 24, 2022, and as per Article 62 of the Constitution, an election for the next president must be held before the completion of the incumbent’s term.

Watch- ECI: EC Announcement of Election to the Office of President of India 2022

Also Read: Presidential Elections: Telangana Guv Tamilasai's Name Figures In List Of BJP Probable Candidates