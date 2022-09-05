President Droupadi Murmu Presents National Awards to 46 Teachers

New Delhi: Advocating the education in mother tongue in schools, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said talent development in science, literature and social sciences can be more effective if taught in one’s own language.

Murmu made these remarks during her address at the National Teachers Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital on Monday. She said in the new National Education Policy (NEP), emphasis has been laid on use of Indian languages for school education and higher education.

The President recalled the contribution of her school teachers due to which she became the first girl from her village to go to college.

“Science, research and innovation are the basis of development in today’s knowledge economy. The foundation stone for further strengthening India’s position in these areas will be built through school education. I believe development of original talent in science, literature, or the social sciences can be more effective through the mother tongue,” she said.

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the president remembered her teachers and said they not only taught her but also gave her love and inspiration.

“On the strength of the guidance of my family and teachers, I became the first girl from my village to attend college. I always feel indebted to my teachers for whatever I have achieved in life,” she said.

She quoted a famous saying about teachers and said “the mediocre teacher tells; the good teacher explains; the superior teacher demonstrates; and the great teacher inspires. An ideal teacher has all four qualities. Such ideal teachers build a nation in true sense by building lives of the students”.

Later, Murmu presented the National Awards to Teachers, 2022 to 46 select awardees to honour their unique contribution to school education.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has been organising a function at Vigyan Bhawan on Teachers’ Day on September 5 every year to confer the awards to best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous transparent and online three-stage selection process.

Among the awarded teachers, three each are from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra and Telangana. The Telangana teachers Kandala Ramaiah, TN Sridhar and Sunitha Rao, were among the awardees from these four states.

