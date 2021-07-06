President Approves Appointments Of New Governors, Bandaru Shifted To Haryana

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the appointment of a few Governors and changes in portfolios of some others. The announcement comes amid reports of a Union Cabinet reshuffle ahead. Governors of Mizoram, Haryana, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh shifted to Goa, Tripura, Jharkhand and Haryana respectively

-Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Hari Babu Kambhampati and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar have been appointed as Governors of Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh respectively. Kambhampati succeeds P S Sreedharan Pillai, who has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa, the communiqué said.

- Arlekar replaces Bandaru Dattatraya who has been transferred and appointed as Haryana Governor.

- Satyadev Narayan Arya, Governor of Haryana is transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura.

- Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Jharkhand. Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was appointed as Karnataka Governor and Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel was named as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.

