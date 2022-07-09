President and Telangana Governor Greet People on Eid-ul-Zuha

New Delhi/Hyderabad: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted to fellow citizens especially Muslim brothers and sisters on Eid-ul-Zuha and said the festival is a “symbol of sacrifice and service to humanity.” Extending his greetings to all the fellow citizens, he said: “The festival of Eid-ul-Zuha is a symbol of sacrifice and service to humanity. This festival inspires us to follow the path of self-sacrifice shown by Hazrat Ibrahim.”

“On this occasion, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the service of mankind and work for the prosperity and development of the nation,” he said, as per Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has also greeted people on the occasion of Bakrid festival on Sunday. In a message, the Governor said, “I convey my heartiest wishes and greetings on the auspicious occasion of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Zuha) festival. The Bakrid festival symbolises the spirit of sacrifice, and supreme devotion. I wish you all a very happy Bakrid, Eid Mubarak.”