Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, an MP of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) resigned from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet on Thursday, openly criticising the government's farm policy. Her resignation was in protest against three ordinances - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

According to a press release issued on Friday, “The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution."

It added that, “Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, The President has directed that Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to his existing portfolios."

On Thursday, Harsimrat Kaur took to her Twitter and tweeted, “I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister." Here is the tweet.

I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) September 17, 2020

Harsimrat said in a four-page resignation letter addressed to the Prime Minister, "My decision symbolises my party’s vision, its glorious legacy, and its commitment to go to any extent to safeguard the interests of the farmers. I am proud that today I am able in my humble way to take that legacy forward. That legacy will not change, come what may. The trust in farmers placed in us is sacred to us.”

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said that, “These bills have many provisions that go against farmers’ interests. We have repeatedly asked the government that please address the apprehensions of farmers, but the government had done nothing. Therefore, I oppose these bills.”