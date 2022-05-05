Prashant Kishor Mulls 3000 km Padayatra on Oct 2

Political strategist Prashant Kishor announced that he will launch a 3000 km padayatra (walkathon) on October 2 from Gandhi Ashram, West Champaran in Bihar. He will also launch the 'Jan Suraaj ' campaign in Bihar to mark his new beginning in the political arena.

"Over the next 3 months, I will engage with over 17,000-18,000 people and will try to think of the way forward. Will complete this engagement by August-September," He said.

"The idea is to reach every town, every village, get their viewpoints, and understand their aspirations. On Oct 2, from Gandhi Ashram I will start a 3000km padayatra," He informed.

Addressing the media, Prashant Kishor urged the people of Bihar to come together and unite to accept a new thought. People who understand Bihar, who have passion, only they can change Bihar, he added.

Prashant Kishor also said that he would not launch a party right now "as is being speculated in a section of the media".

Such padayatra of this nature was done by the then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy in 2003 about 1500 km and also his son, the present CM of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. YS Jagan launched 3000 km padayatra named Praja Sankalpa Yatra, on 6 November 2017 at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district.

