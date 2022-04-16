New Delhi: Will he, won’t he? Speculations of election strategist Prashant Kishor’s joining Congress are rife after he held parleys with the interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi here on Saturday. According to sources, the meeting was held at the residence of party chief Sonia Gandhi. A senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said, Kishore also met Rahul Gandhi.

As per reports, the Grand Old Party (GOP) has asked Kishor to join the party and not work as a consultant. It is learnt the election strategist has given a detailed presentation for the 2024 elections to the main opposition party. The Congress party will form a small committee to look into his suggestions and tell the party how these ideas can be taken forward.

Sources said Sonia Gandhi had called an urgent meeting at her residence. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken and KC Venugopal were also present at the meeting with Kishor.

According to top Congress source: Poll strategist Mr Prashant Kishor in his presentation said that Congress should concentrate on 370 Lok Sabha seats & in rest it should forge alliances Mr PK even said that communication dept needs total overhaul & strategy needs to be reworked pic.twitter.com/3XVzSlD2Pf — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) April 16, 2022

After the recent poll drubbing in the five state assembly elections, Congress is holding talks with Prashant Kishor to chalk out a strategy for the 2024 parliamentary elections. The meeting is also viewed as a starting point for the Congress’ poll preparations for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections later this year. However, sources close to Kishore have countered the Congress claim that the talks are focused on Gujarat election. They said the meeting is solely for the 2024 national elections.

Prashant Kishor has given a detailed presentation on 2024 polls strategy to the Congress chief.The plan presented by him will be looked after by a group set up by Cong chief&the group will submit report within a week time to party chief for a final decision:Congress' KC Venugopal pic.twitter.com/eKpn4Y5F5U — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2022

Prashant Kishor had worked with Congress for 2017 Punjab assembly elections and helped Amarinder Singh-led Congress secure a majority in the polls. Later, he helped Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s TMC in West Bengal assembly elections to form the government in the state.