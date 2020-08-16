NEW DELHI: Former President Pranab Mukherjee's son and Congress leader Abhijit Mukherjee on Sunday said that his father is better and stable and he is responding to the treatment.

Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted, "Yesterday, I had visited my father in hospital. With God's grace and all your good wishes, he is much better and stable than the preceeding days! All his vital parameters are stable and he is responding to treatment! We firmly believe that He will be back among us soon. Thank You."

Thank You🙏 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 16, 2020

The ex-president has been on ventilator support after he underwent a brain surgery at the Army Research and Referral Hospital here, where he was admitted on Monday. He had also tested COVID-19 positive the same day.

The hospital's bulletin on Sunday morning said that the 84-year-old veteran statesman continues to be on "ventilator support".

"There is no change in the condition of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee. His vital and clinical parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilator support. The health condition of the former president who also has multiple old co-morbidities is being closely monitored by a team of specialists," read a statement by Delhi's Army Research and Referral Hospital.

Pranab Mukherjee had served India as the President between 2012 and 2017.

He was awarded India's highest civilian award- Bharat Ratna last year.