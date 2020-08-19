NEW DELHI: Within a few hours after former President Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit said that his father had shown signs of improvement in his health condition, the Delhi Cantonment Hospital in which Mukherjee (84) is undergoing treatment said that his health condition had worsened on Wednesday as he developed features of lung infection.

Indian Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in the Delhi Cantonment area, announced that Mukherjee is facing difficulty in breathing and he continues to be on ventilatory support. His health condition is regularly being monitored by a team of specialists, said hospital management.

Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee who was regularly updating people with the health status of his father, earlier in the day tweeted that his father’s medical condition was stable and his vital parameters continued to remain under control and manageable.

Tweet:

With All Your good wishes & sincere efforts of the Doctors , my father is stable now ! His vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable ! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed ! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery !🙏#PranabMukherjee — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 19, 2020

Mukherjee who was tested positive for COVID-19 has been in the hospital since August 10, and underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain last week.

Sharmistha Mukherjee made an emotional tweet on Saturday remembering his father. She expressed a hope that Pranab Mukherjee would definitely hoist the national flag next year. Mukherjee served as the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017.