NEW DELHI: After unverified and fake news regarding the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee started doing the rounds, two of his three children dismissed the claims and said that he "is still alive and haemodynamically stable".

Mukherjee has been on ventilator support after he underwent a brain surgery at the Army Research and Referral Hospital here, where he was admitted on Monday. He had also tested COVID-19 positive the same day.

His son Abhijit Mukherjee, took to Twitter and said, "My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable! Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News."

Pranab Mukherjee's daughter, Sharmishta Mukherjee, who is also a Congress leader, also tweeted, "Rumours about my father is false. Request, esp’ly to media, NOT to call me as I need to keep my phone free for any updates from the hospital..."

On Twitter, several Twitter users, including verified ones, claimed that he had passed away. #ripPranabMukherjee was one of the top Twitter trends on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Army Research and Referral Hospital said Pranab Mukherjee's condition remained unchanged.

“The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and continues to be on ventilatory support," the hospital was quoted as saying by a news agency.