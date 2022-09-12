Prabhas Invited to Burn 100 ft Ravan’s Effigy at Delhi’s Ramleela

New Delhi: This year Ramleela celebrations on Dussehra festival will be a grand affair and South Superstar Prabhas has been invited to burn the effigy of 'Raavan' at the famous Lav Kush Ramlila in Delhi.

The exuberant festivities of Dussehra in Delhi are set to begin from September 26. Every year, the Lav Kush Ramlila committee hosts thousands of people during the 10-day long celebrations. The Dussehra festivities will culminate on October 5. Earlier, actors like Ajay Devgn and John Abraham have been a part of the committee's grand celebrations

"Since Prabhas is already playing the role of Lord Rama in the upcoming film Adipurush, who better than him to set the evilness of Raavan on fire this Dussehra!," Arjun Kumar, head of Lav Kush Ramlila committee told ANI on Monday.

After Covid-19 pandemic, the committee is gearing to make the Dussehra festival a grandest affair in the city. It is going to be Ayodhya's Ram Mandir-themed pandal at Red Fort lawns this year. This year the effigies at the pandal are going to be 100 ft tall.

"Like always there are going to be three effigies - each of Raavan, Kumbh Karan, and Meghnaad, and Prabhas will shoot his arrow in the air to burn each of them off!," Kumar added.

The Telugu actor Prabhas will be gracing the event on Vijayadashami which falls on October 5 this year. Dussehra is observed on the day Dashami Tithi (tenth date) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Ashwin month falls during the Aparahan Kaal.

(With ANI inputs)

