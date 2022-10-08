Prabhas’ Adipurush Movie Faces Legal Trouble, Plea Claims Inaccurate Depiction of Hindu Gods

New Delhi: Prabhas upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’ has been in the news for all the wrong reasons since the makers of the film released the teaser. Criticising the portrayal of Hindu gods in the promo, a plea has been filed in the court here while seeking injunction against the movie.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing in the court on Monday. The petitioner advocate Raj Gaurav has alleged that the makers of the film have manipulated the basics of the Ramayana epic.

“The defendants have hurt the religious, cultural, historical and civilizational sentiments of the plaintiff and other Hindus by depiction of Hindu gods Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman in a very unwarranted and inaccurate way in the teaser or promotional video of their upcoming movie Adipurush,” the plea noted.

The petitioner has also alleged that makers of Adipurush have misrepresented the character of Lord Ram and portrayed him as someone who is ‘atrocious, revengeful and angry.’

‘Adipurush’ is a cinematic adaptation of Indian epic Ramayana which is directed by Om Raut. In this movie, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are playing the lead role. Saif Ali Khan is essaying the role of Ravan while Sunny Singh is playing the role of Laxman in this film which has been made with a whopping budget of Rs 300 crore.

Also Read: Watch: Three Dead in Explosion on Road and Rail Bridge Link Between Russia and Crimea