Union Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the State government on the violence in West Bengal after assembly election results were announced on Monday.

As per reports shared on Twitter and social media platforms many people were killed and scores, others injured in the violence unleashed allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers in several parts of the state.

The Home Ministry is said to have written a letter to the Bengal government seeking a report on the incidents of BJP candidates being allegedly attacked after the election results.



After the election results were announced, violence and arson was unleashed in various parts of West Bengal with miscreants allegedly torching the houses, damaging the properties of BJP leaders who contested the assembly elections. Three people were allegedly killed at Jamalpur in East Bardhaman district in a clash between BJP and TMC.

The BJP has claimed that the clash erupted after some TMC supporters started to vandalize the house of party worker Asis Dastidar. His mother Kakali Dastidar also died during the clash.

Houses and vehicles of some BJP candidates were attacked and a party office at Arambagh was set ablaze.

The 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗼𝗼𝗹 brutally beat up Shri 𝗛𝗶𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗺𝗼𝘆 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗮, BJP 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 of 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 #BengalBurning #SaveBJPKaryakartas pic.twitter.com/yIHG9Ik7ae — Devang Dave (@DevangVDave) May 4, 2021



There are also reports of BJP women workers who were said to have been gang-raped allegedly by TMC goons at Nanoor Birbhum.

The number of deaths is yet to be confirmed.

Also Read: West Bengal Elections 2021: Meme Fest After BJP Loses To Mamata Banerjee