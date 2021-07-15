Post Office Jobs: India Post Invites Applications For Car Drivers In Mumbai

Post Office Jobs | Vacancies at the Post Office: India Post has released a job notification to fill a variety of positions. Only those who have passed the tenth grade are eligible to apply. Look at the notification's specifics.

With this announcement, India Post is recruiting for Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) positions. There are a total of 16 openings. These positions are in the Mail Motor Service of the Ministry of Communication and IT's Postal Department in Mumbai.

It is necessary to submit an application by speed post. To get into the specifics of the criteria, these positions require a 10th-grade pass. A three-year light or heavy motor vehicle licence is required.

The motor mechanism should also be known by the candidate, according to the notice. These positions will be filled through an interview process. Applicants must be aged between 18 and 27.

For OBC applicants, there will be a 3-year age relaxation, while for SC, ST, and handicapped candidates, there will be a 5-year age relaxation. There is no charge for submitting an application. The entire details of this announcement may be read on the website in the Recruitment section.

The official announcement as well as the application forms may be downloaded from the India Post website. Candidates must complete the application, attach the relevant papers, and mail it to Speedpost by the deadline to reach the location shown in the announcement.

Applications sent by Speed Post will be considered and accepted.

The address to which applications should be sent is mentioned below.

The Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, 134a, Ahike Marg, Varli, Mumbai.

By August 9, 2021, applications must be filed.

The salary for this position is Rs 19,900 per month.