HYDERABAD: Kerala state post-mortem report confirmed that the pregnant elephant which met with a tragic death in the state's Silent Valley National Park (SVNP), Palakkad on May 27, had major wounds in its oral cavity, most likely occurred following an explosive blast in its mouth.

Due to the explosion, the elephant couldn't eat for nearly two weeks which resulted in weakness and due to which it collapsed in the river which eventually led to drowning. The report claimed that the actual cause of death was drowning.

The elephant was 15 years old, but due to starvation, it had shrunk immensely. Initially, the forest officials suspected that the elephant had been fed a fruit-like pineapple which is stuffed with firecrackers. a practise that is prevalent in the area to protect the farms from being damaged by wild animals.

Even the preliminary report on May 28 confirmed that the elephant died due to inhalation of water after drowning in Velliyar river. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendra kumar said that elephant jaw was broken and it was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple stuffed with crackers and it exploded in her mouth. The post-mortem examination revealed that the elephant was pregnant and inside her pelvic cavity they have witnessed an enlarged uterus with a nearly two-month foetus.

This incident had triggered a social media storm with several people raising their voice against this cruel act. A police Special Investigation Team with 10 members had been formed to investigate the matter. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that suspects had been identified and they will be punished.