Months after June 15 clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh, the Indian Navy deployed its frontline warship in the South China sea. The Chinese side raised severe objections to the presence of Indian Navy ships in the disputed region.

According to a news agency, "Soon after the Galwan clash broke out in which 20 of our soldiers were killed, the Indian Navy deployed one of its frontline warships to the South China Sea where the People's Liberation Army's Navy objects to the presence of any other force claiming the majority of the waters as part of its territory."

The Indian warship remains in close touch with its American counterparts who were operating on the other side of the South China Sea, much to China's chagrin.

The South China Sea holds an important place for the Chinese government and they don't like the involvement of warships from any other countries in the disputed area.

The Indian warship was constantly being briefed on the status of the military vessels moving from other countries there. The Indian Navy had deployed its frontline warships along the Malacca Strait near the Andaman Islands and Nicobar Island; the route from which the Chinese Navy enters the Indian Ocean Area to track any Chinese Navy activity.

Many Chinese vessels also travel through the Malacca Straits while returning with oil or carrying merchant shipments to other continents.

According to the reports, "The Navy has also deployed its MiG-29K fighter aircraft at an important Air Force base and it is also going to fast track the procurement of 10 Naval Ship borne Unmanned Aerial Vehicles."